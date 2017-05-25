Budget to propose adding police officers before opening of MGM

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met with MGM Springfield and residents on Thursday to look at adding police prior to the opening of the casino.



Police in Springfield unveiled key pieces of their public safety plan for downtown and the south end as MGM Springfield takes shape.



Communities like West Springfield are taking a look at their police force and the budget proposes adding additional officers.



The budget shows an additional 8 police officers bringing the total to 70, timed just right with the opening of the casino.



"They have a 6 month academy [with] almost an 8 month lead time before we can hire them and get them out on the street so hiring and putting them in the budget is key," said West Springfield Mayor Reichelt.



He said officers have been cut as a cost saving measure in the past but as calls continue to come in the need is great for new men and women in blue.



"Holyoke and Springfield dramatically increased their police presence and it's like the puddle effect. They step in the puddle and it pushes out and we are next door to their five cities so we want to be there to work with them," Mayor Reichelt noted.



The budget in its current doesn't show an increase in taxes. Mayor Reichelt said the aide from Governor Baker as well as consolidating positions when someone retires and funding from mgm will offset the costs of new officers.

In a city that is often called the crossroads of New England the new force will create a division devoted just to traffic.



The public hearing on the budget was a few weeks back and the city council will meet June 5 to vote on the budget.

