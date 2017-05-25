East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival canceled

Fourth of July celebrations in East Longmeadow will be cut short this year as the town announced the carnival has been canceled.

The Town Manager’s Office made the announcement through a post on the Town of East Longmeadow Facebook page on Thursday.

They stated that the carnival has been canceled because the Jaycees are no longer a functioning organization in town.

Many residents in western Massachusetts consider it the largest Fourth of July carnival in the area.

The Jaycees are a civic organization in East Longmeadow, similar to that of a Rotary Club.

We understand this may be disappointing as the carnival has been a town tradition for many years, but community efforts are well underway to bring you all of the things you have come to expect and love about the parade and fireworks.

Despite the carnival being canceled, the town plans to bring on the fireworks on July 3 followed by the parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.

They did not release if the carnival will be canceled in 2018.

