Drivers prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend traffic

Memorial Day weekend adventures will soon be underway and the roads will be packed as travelers make their way to holiday destinations.

Bev Daniels said nothing beats the open road in her camper, even if there are a few hold ups along the way.

"We went to Indiana for part of the week, my best friend lives out there, and I'm from there. Now we're headed back to be with our family," said Daniels.



She is one of the many Americans who will be doing some camping this week.



Western Mass News stopped by Sunsetview Farm Camping area in Monson.



They said Memorial Day weekend is a tradition for some campers.



08;30 "We do have a lot of the same clientele that come on this weekend, it's like a tradition for them," said Carol Carpenter of Sunsetview.



The roads are still flowing pretty smoothly for now, but that could all change.

