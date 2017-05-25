11-year-old blind, deaf dog abandoned on Rt. 9 in Ware

An 11-year-old blind and deaf dog was left to fight for its life after it was abandoned on Route 9 in Ware.

Now, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is giving Eleanor a second chance at life and police are looking for those responsible.

Eleanor is a Lhasa Apso mix that has hearing loss and a chronic dry eye that was left untreated.

The Media Relations Officer of the Animal Rescue League told Western Mass News the neglect doesn’t stop there.

She also has an untreated skin disease that caused fur loss and discomfort, and that Eleanor suffers from a dental disease, matted fur, overgrown nails, and two masses on her head.

ARL treated Eleanor right away and removed on of her eyes and the two masses which were biopsied and were benign.

Eleanor is expected to be ok and the ARL said they are confident that she will find a new home.

Ware police and Law Enforcement Services are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

To find out how you can help Eleanor and the ARL of Boston, visit the link here.

