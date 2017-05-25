Kielbasa Fest to kick-off at the Big E fairgrounds

This weekend's K-Fest kicks off on the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield tonight.

The “K” is for kielbasa, and the same person who runs the K-Fest, used to run the Chicopee Kielbasa Festival.

Tom Kielbania said he was kicked out of Chicopee and that he wanted to continue the festival tradition that started in the city, back in 1974, but he claims the city said no.

K-Fest organizer Tom Kielbania said that the show must go on, but in West Springfield.

This is the second year he has put on the event there. From Chicopee himself, Kielbania said that Keilbasa runs through his veins.

The Chicopee Kielbasa Fest ran from 1974 to1997, when it was last held in the now demolished Fairfield Mall parking lot.

In 2014, Kielbania stepped in.

“In 2014, we got the rights to manage the festival and we had our first one in Szot Park. We had a two year deal for 2014 and 2015. And the city did not review our ability to have the festival in Chicopee anymore. We've made several attempts and they've said no. They cite article 97 of the state constitution.”

Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution states:

“The people shall have the right to clean air and water, freedom from excessive and unnecessary noise, and the natural, scenic, historic, and esthetic qualities of their environment.”

Kielbania told Western Mass News that he received no further explanation from the city and is baffled.

“I want to have it in Chicopee-- oh my god yah! We tried to have one, it was supposed to be last weekend! I petitioned to have one last weekend. We were supposed to go there and have the Chicopee Kielbasa Festival, then come here and do the K-Fest.”

Kielbania told Western Mass News that he's filed a permit with the city to revive the Chicopee Kielbasa Festival in October.

In the meantime, he hopes to entice people to the K-Fest this weekend, with 30 food vendors, 50 crafters, a carnival and nightly fireworks.

