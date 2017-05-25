Chicopee Comprehensive High School evacuated for tractor fire

Chicopee Fire crews are currently on scene at Chicopee Comprehensive High School for a tractor that caught fire on the grounds.

A concert was being held at the school and police had to evacuate everyone from the building.

It is undetermined if the fire has extended to the school building.

Western Mass News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.