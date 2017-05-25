Jet ski concerns addressed Southwick lake committee meeting

A lot of people who live along the North Pond of Lake Congamond in Southwick are upset about a change to a long standing regulation.

Jet skis have not been allowed for years, because the pond, by state regulations, has been deemed too small.

But the harbormaster said that after a decision from the Office of Environmental Police in Boston, jet skis are now allowed.

The town's lake committee was surprised by the change.

Nicholas Graveline backs it.

“We have no interest in riding the jet skis on the North Pond. It would only be used on the middle and south ponds.”

The lake committee will seek a legal opinion on the change allowing jet skis on North Pond before making any decision.

