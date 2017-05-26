Free parvo clinic for Chicopee residents - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Free parvo clinic for Chicopee residents

The Second Chance Animal Shelter will be holding a free parvo vaccination clinic to residents in Chicopee on Friday. 

In the beginning of the month, several cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly parvo virus were reported at a trailer park on Granby Road.

Now, the animal shelter wants to ensure that every dog in the city is safe. 

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until noon at River Park located on 41 Meadow Street in Chicopee.

Although the parvo/distemper vaccine is free, you must show a valid rabies vaccine certificate. If it is not valid the rabies vaccine will cost $5. 

The Second Chance Animal Shelter said at the clinic your dog must be on a leash and the vaccine can only be administered if your dog is healthy.

