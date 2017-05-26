Juvenile injured in Chicopee shooting

Police say the shooting on Lucretia Avenue Thursday evening sent one young person to the hospital.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News police were on scene investigating a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m.

The shooting injured one person who was hit by a deflective round and was transported to the hospital for a minor injury.

Wilk said the victim and witnesses are not cooperating with police, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"This type of reckless shooting affects everyone in the area. Innocent bystanders, children can be struck by stray bullets," Wilk noted.

Anyone with information should contact Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341.

