Local mom of fallen soldier to receive honorable award

Memorial Day is right around the corner and one local Gold Star Mom, is receiving a special award in honor of her fallen son.



A West Springfield mother will be receiving the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty; a medal is given to next of kin family members.



Tracy Taylor lost her son Kenny in 2007 after he was killed in Iraq while serving for the U.S. army.

"This is not a cookout service. This is not a day off from work. This is to remember the people that have fallen for our country that we have our freedom, said Taylor.



The Medal of Liberty is given to families of fallen soldiers that were killed in action and is a relatively new medal.

It's designed similarly to the Purple Heart but with a bronze star in the center.



"I'm excited to receive it but I wish I didn't have to because its in Kennys name. It's the fact he got killed in action that I receive it. I would rather hug him and have him home," Taylor noted.



Tracy told Western Mass News that from a very young age, Kenny was a protector.



As another way to honor Kenny, Tracy volunteers as much as possible. She was recently elected as Chapter President of the Western Mass Gold Star Mothers



Tracy will be awarded the Medal of Liberty in West Springfield on Monday.

