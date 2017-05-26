Memorial Day ceremonies underway across western Mass. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Memorial Day ceremonies underway across western Mass.

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Friday marks the beginning of Memorial Day weekend where many travel and communities across the country are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Whether you attend a parade or a cookout this weekend, it is always important to remember the true meaning of the holiday weekend.

"This is a time where we reflect upon American core values and our ideals that our country strongly believes in," said Thomas Belton, the Director for the Department of Veteran Services in Springfield.

A ceremony began at noon at Springfield City Hall where a number of local veterans gathered to lay wreaths across a number of monuments in the city.

Western Mass News will have more on how veterans are being honored at 4 p.m. on CBS3.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.