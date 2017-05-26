Memorial Day ceremonies underway across western Mass.

Friday marks the beginning of Memorial Day weekend where many travel and communities across the country are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Whether you attend a parade or a cookout this weekend, it is always important to remember the true meaning of the holiday weekend.

"This is a time where we reflect upon American core values and our ideals that our country strongly believes in," said Thomas Belton, the Director for the Department of Veteran Services in Springfield.

A ceremony began at noon at Springfield City Hall where a number of local veterans gathered to lay wreaths across a number of monuments in the city.

Western Mass News will have more on how veterans are being honored at 4 p.m. on CBS3.

