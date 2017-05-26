East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival back on

Every community has it's traditions, and in East Longmeadow the fourth of July spectacular is what the community looks forward to.

"My youngest daughter was devastated when we told her it wasn't going to be here this year," said Cheri Ricciardi of East Longmeadow.

An announcement made less than 24 hours ago stated that because the Jaycees are no longer sponsoring the event, the town did not have the funds to keep the event moving forward.

Now, the town is working with different community partners to workout fundraising matters.



Kevin Manley, Town Council President told Western Mass News that the carnival production company along with the fireworks company had been underpaid last year.

"The actual carnival company, they were willing to come back to the town, do the carnival, be in charge of it on their own. They were going to make a significant donation to certain departments in the town," said Manley.



The fireworks company is back, too.

Jim Rintoul, along with the rotary club, is keeping the tradition alive.



"We had to make sure there were fireworks in 2017," Rintoul said.

A significant amount of the profits made from the carnival will be donated to the town, although there is no word yet on exactly how much.

