Police: 3 cars broken into by Springfield man

Police: 3 cars broken into by Springfield man

Pictured: Christian Dejesus (Courtesy: Springfield PD) Pictured: Christian Dejesus (Courtesy: Springfield PD)
SPRINGFIELD, MA

A Springfield security guard dialed 911 after he saw a man break into several cars on Edwards Street early Friday morning.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that 29-year-old Christian Dejesus of Springfield used tools and a flashlight to break into a Hyundai around 2:45 a.m.

He said when officers arrived on scene, Dejesus fled on foot and led police on a brief chase to Chesnut Street where he was placed in handcuffs by two other officers.

Further investigation revealed that two other cars on Edwards Street were also broken into and Dejesus stole several items from those vehicles.

He was charged with breaking and entering nighttime for a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny over $250, possession of burglarious instruments and resisting arrest.

