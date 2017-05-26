State parks prepare for busy holiday weekend

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, many waterfronts across the region are set to open.

Crews with the Department of Conservation and Recreation were out in full force on Friday preparing for the busy weekend.

After a snowy winter and a rainy spring, western Massachusetts residents are ready for summer.



Sharon Rodriguez of Springfield takes her son Lucas to Chicopee Memorial State Park to go fishing.



The DCR told Western Mass News the park and many others across the state will open on Saturday, May 27.



They're gearing up and getting ready by cleaning up the waterways and training lifeguards.

The DCR is also performing water quality testing at designated swimming areas across the state.

