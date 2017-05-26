State senate moves forward with high speed rail study

The effort to bring high speed rail service to Western Massachusetts moves forward in the state senate.

The senate this week passed two budget amendments to study the subject.

This is an issue that's been debated for years, but this time around, Senator Eric Lesser is more confident than ever that a bill to study high speed rail will get the green light.

"This is really an issue about lifting our whole state, connecting all the different regions of the state, and getting our economy moving and improved in the process."

Senator Eric Lesser is leading the charge to bring high speed rail to Western Massachusetts.

He's working on a feasibility study to lay the groundwork for such an investment.

Senator Lesser said that it's a matter of regional economic equity between eastern and western Massachusetts.

"Let's be honest. Western Mass is a wonderful place to live, but we're losing population, we're losing business-- outside the 617 area code, a lot of Mass., including western Mass are really struggling.”

Last year a rail study plan was included in the state budget, but Governor Charlie baker vetoed the measure.

The Governor said it only focused on high speed rail and ignored other modes of transportation.

Senator Lesser said that he's spoken to Governor Baker about the matter and is more hopeful this time around that the governor will not use his veto pen.

“I have spoken to him on multiple occasions about the rail study. He's aware how important it is to Western Mass. I'm optimistic he'll change his mind."

The high speed rail issue is gathering more support across the state.

Besides senators from central and western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is supporting the feasibility study.

The measure now goes on to the house where Senator Lesser feels it will pass as it did previously.

The major test is what Governor Baker will do if the measure comes back to his desk.

