Offer to extend rail trail in East Longmeadow has been denied

After receiving a proposal to purchase additional rail line, East Longmeadow Town Council is considering how to extend the rail trail to Jawbuck Lake.

The property in question would be 1.6 acres, costing $90,000.

East Longmeadow has been offered a deal for rail line property, currently owned by Boston and Maine Corporation for $90,000.

The current 1.4 mile rail trail in East Longmeadow is heavily traveled by walkers, runners, and bikers.

East Longmeadow walker, Patricia Collins, told Western Mass News that she would like to see an extension.

“I think it would be wonderful. Anything that encourages people to exercise. It's good for them and healthy people are good for the town!”

The extension in question would be on the other side of Denslow Road to provide access to Jawbuck Lake, but there's a big road block

“The only issue we have is that there’s a piece that extends from Denslow Road and Deer Park that's not owned by Boston Maine and not part of that deal, so we'd end up with a piece that's broken up. The rail trail would be broken into two different pieces,” said Town Council President Kevin Manley.

In order to connect the current rail trail, and the offered extension, the town would have to purchase the land from private owners.

“We had told them we're not interested at this time, only because the gap in the middle. We'd spend the 90-thousand and still have to have a gap in the middle.”

But Senator Lesser made a proposal allowing a local tax to fund transportation-type projects that, if passed, could bring in funding for a future rail trail extension.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.