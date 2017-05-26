Parents wary of sending kids to summer camp with rise in ticks

This spring and summer is expected to be the worst in recent memory when it comes to the number ticks in New England according to the CDC.

Many parents may be thinking twice about where their kids are spending their time this summer.

Some local parents posted on Facebook about concerns over sending their kids to camp this summer, especially if they're located, which many are, near woods.

Hundreds of campers will soon descend on summer camp at Pine Knoll Recreation Area in East Longmeadow.

Rec Director Colin Drury told Western Mass News that they are keenly aware of the tick issue and while they don't spray pesticides here, they are doing everything they can to make Pine Knoll as uninviting to ticks as possible.

“The goal is to keep the grass low. That way it dries out from the sun, because the ticks like warmth and moisture. So we try to keep our grass low, the grass dry, and try to keep the kids out of the woods.”

Drury also told Western Mass News that ticks are not deterring summer camp sign ups.

“It's all about preparation. We tell parents to make sure before they even come to camp, a full layer of sunscreen, if they're worried about ticks on the property, or worried about ticks in general, to spray their shoes, which is the closest to the ground.”

Down the road at AW Brown Pet and Garden Center, tick sprays are a huge seller right now.

AW Brown's Sue Morin told Western Mass News that anything with the ingredient Permethrin they can't keep on the shelves.

Permethrin also kills ticks.

Drury also said parents should check their kids.

