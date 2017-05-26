18-year-old arrested in Pittsfield following shots fired call

Pittsfield Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Francis and Danforth Avenue around 9:24 a.m. this morning.
On scene, police found two parties, one of which that was in possession of a handgun.
The subject was identified to be Jason Sefton, 18 of Pittsfield. He was arrested and charged with:
He was arraigned this afternoon at Central Berkshire District Court.
No injuries were reported, but police are continuing their investigation following a report of a vehicle fleeing the scene once officers arrived.
Anyone with any info on the incident is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting “PITTIP” plus your message to TIP411 (847411).
