18-year-old arrested in Pittsfield following shots fired call - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

18-year-old arrested in Pittsfield following shots fired call

Posted: Updated:
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Pittsfield Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Francis and Danforth Avenue around 9:24 a.m. this morning.

On scene, police found two parties, one of which that was in possession of a handgun.

The subject was identified to be Jason Sefton, 18 of Pittsfield. He was arrested and charged with:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

He was arraigned this afternoon at Central Berkshire District Court.

No injuries were reported, but police are continuing their investigation following a report of a vehicle fleeing the scene once officers arrived.

Anyone with any info on the incident is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting “PITTIP” plus your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.