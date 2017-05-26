From Springfield College to covering the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are now about a quarter of the way through the 2017 season. And a man with ties to Springfield has been will be covering the team all season long. Western Mass News’ Dave Madsen caught up with Rob Bradford not too long ago at Fenway South in Ft. Myers.

Rob Bradford graduated from Springfield College in 1992. He majored in English and spent four years in Springfield. These days he’s with WEEI.com covering the Red Sox full time, after serving as a Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Herald and Lowell Sun. He’s also on WEEI and on the NESN pre-game show.

But it all started at Springfield College. Rob says, ““I’ve had a chance to do a lot of different things in Springfield. I did the student radio station basketball games.”

Rob also wrote for the college newspaper and interned at what was then called Channel 40.

“It’s such a great reminder of all the good memories and really where I learned a lot. I learned a ton just by being in Springfield, in terms of the teams that were there, obviously the Hall of Fame, Channel 40 was great for me, all of it,” says Bradford.

Rob has also written two books: “Chasing Steinbrenner,” following the front offices of the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays through the 2003 season, and “Deep Drive: A Long Journey to Discovering the Champion Within,” which he co-authored with Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell. Rob is a very busy man, ““I do the radio and it’s fun to do the radio. It’s fun to do the broadcast, it’s fun to do the TV. But nothing gives me more satisfaction as actually writing something.”

And it all started in Springfield.

