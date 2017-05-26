Police warn Southwick residents of roaming black bears

A warning has come from Southwick Police about bears seen roaming around town.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend and people being outside, police said that if you encounter a bear, do not approach it, just let them be.

Police said they have been getting calls every day about people seeing bears in town.

And they spend a lot of time looking for food, so especially this weekend, they are asking you to be careful.

"They came across from behind our wood pile and went to the other street," said Sienna Spina.

Sienna showed us the pictures she took of the three bears that were in her backyard.

"They just walked right across and my mom started screaming because she was very scared."

Police told Western Mass News that the department has been getting numerous calls about people seeing bears, particularly in the area of Feeding Hills Road and North Longyard.

Most bears are afraid of humans, but as you're outside this weekend, grilling or by the pool, police want you to keep a close eye to your yards.

Bears can smell food from miles away and are not afraid to come into your yard looking for something to eat.

"Sometimes my mom doesn't let us outside just because she's scared of them, so she'll always check on us outside through the window."

Police said that if you do see a bear, and you think it's a danger to you or your family, you can call police.

Otherwise, just leave it be.

