Kevin Ambrose Memorial Baseball Tournament underway

On June 4th it will be 5 years since Springfield Police Officer, Kevin Ambrose was killed responding to a domestic call at the Sixteen Acres apartment complex.

Today, for the fourth time, America's past time--baseball-- will be played in his memory.

Western Mass News is in Wilbraham this morning at Spec Pond where the games will be played.

With a swing of the bat today, youth baseball teams from around the area will honor Kevin Ambrose, a Springfield Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty back in 2012.

Kevin loved baseball his family says and a memorial like this is something he would be proud of.

It was on June 4th in 2012, when officer Kevin Ambrose with the Springfield Police Department was killed in the line of duty.

Ambrose who was a big Boston sports fan leaves behind a wife, a son, and daughter.

He served with the Springfield Police Department for 36 years, wearing badge number 7 and called Wilbraham home for the remaining 24 years of his life.

Starting as a cadet in 1974, and commissioned as an officer in 1976, Ambrose rose through the ranks. He worked in both the Traffic and Detectives Bureau as well as the Records Division.

Multiple events such as this one go on in his name, including a golf and boxing tournament. Also a motorcycle ride.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday then... it's time to play some ball. Games are played all day Saturday and Sunday.

