Western Mass Brews: 'Pedal 2 Pints' preview look!

Welcome back to this week's edition of Western Mass Brews. Today we are trading a barstool for a bike seat ...let's go meet the masterminds behind 'Pedal 2 Pints.'

"The real exciting thing is to get the bike community and the beer community together, " explains brewmaster Chris Sellers.



Chris Sellers and Garth Shanefelt are passionate about brewing and biking. 8 years ago they realized a connection between the two activities:



"It just seemed like the stars were aligning and we needed a wonderful bike tour to connect all these places," explains Chris.



He is brewmaster at the People's Pint and Garth is the mastermind behind Katalyst Kombucha, mead and ginger libation. They began to organize rides to cruise for brews.



"Seeing as it's the nicest day we have had thus far it's a good excuse to get out on your bikes and experience the back roads of Franklin County," notes Chris.



Today is a training ride so to speak...



"Today we are doing 20-25 miles but on the summer rides we have them go from 35 to 95. Depending on how hardcore and crazy you are," Garth says.



With the thought of a cold beer getting many of them through the hilly course. And while they are a fan of brews...



"It's not bike 10 miles, pound a pint. It's more ten miles, have a sample," Garth explains, "It gets harder and harder to get back on the bike ...it's self limiting."



Today we followed them through the back roads through Greenfield and Gill. On the official ride they end with a party, which includes food and samples from each pit stop along the way.



And the rides can be customized.

"We try to appeal to everyone. So we do a 35 mile casual ride if you want to do 95 and enjoy a beer along the way you can do that too," Chris adds.



So grab your helmet and dust off your bike.



"Right on! Come join us on a beautiful summer day!" notes Garth.

The next ride for 'Pedal 2 Pints' is on June 17th. For more information on cost and how to register, click here!

