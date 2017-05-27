Suspect arrested in Greenfield after fleeing from traffic stop on I-91

A suspect is under arrest after police say they took off from the scene of a traffic stop on I-91 and fled into Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department they were called to assist State Police with a "foot pursuit" in the city.

"The pursuit started after the suspect had been pulled over on Interstate 91 however fled in the vehicle while the Trooper was dealing with him," explained the Greenfield Police Department.

This is when a pursuit of the suspect began.

"The Trooper pursued the vehicle into Greenfield where the suspect vehicle struck another motorist and kept going ultimately bailing out of his vehicle behind Robbins Church and fleeing into the woods in foot," added Greenfield Police.

An air wing crew that had been dispatched, was able to spot the suspect a short time later in some hedges that surrounded the inner part of the rotary.

This according to the Greenfield Police Department.

At that point the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody by State Police.

"...With assistance by Greenfield Officer Patricia West and Officer Laura Gordon who searched for and maintained perimeters throughout the entire incident," noted Greenfield Police.

A viewer notified Western Mass News at around 10 a.m. that they could see a helicopter flying over the Greenfield area.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Western Mass News has reached out to State Police for more information.

As soon as new details emerge we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.