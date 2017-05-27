Man stabbed at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield

A man was stabbed at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield early Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspect.

West Springfield Police Captain Paul Connor told Western Mass News they were called to the scene on Riverdale Street at 5:30 a.m.

"One of the witnesses called," explained Connor.

When officers arrived they found the stabbing victim in the lobby of the hotel.

The West Springfield Fire Department responded and transported the man to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Captain Connor says he is currently in "stable condition" and that he was being operated on Saturday.

Police are looking for the suspect described as a "White male in his 30s, wearing grey sweatpants, and a tan shirt."

Captain Connor says that State Police Crime Scene Services was notified and came to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim as this time.

"The public should not be concerned," added Captain Connor.

Further details on the incident were not made available.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

