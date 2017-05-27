Suspect in Clarion Hotel stabbing arrested in CT

A man was stabbed at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield early Saturday morning.

West Springfield Police Captain Paul Connor told Western Mass News they were called to the scene on Riverdale Street at 5:30 a.m.

"One of the witnesses called," explained Connor.

When officers arrived they found the stabbing victim in the lobby of the hotel.

The West Springfield Fire Department responded and transported the man to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Captain Connor says he is currently in "stable condition" and that he was being operated on Saturday.

He said that State Police Crime Scene Services was notified and came to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim as this time.

"The public should not be concerned," added Captain Connor.

The suspect was arrested by West Springfield police on Saturday night in Enfield, Connecticut around 8:43 p.m.

Carl R. St. George of Enfield is currently charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police say the victim remains in stable condition following emergency surgery for stabs wounds to his kneck, leg, hand and head.

Further investigation revealed this incident was not a random crime.

