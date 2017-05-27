Family of fallen police officer receives nation's first honor and sacrifice flag

A Springfield native who was killed on the first day as a new police officer in Virginia was honored this Memorial Day weekend.

Ashley Guindon's family gathered at the St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield on Saturday to receive the nation's first Honor and Sacrifice flag.

Guindon was only 28 years old when she was killed in the line of duty as a Prince William County police officer.

The Honor and Sacrifice flag was introduced on the 15th anniversary of 9/11 to help remember fallen first responders.

"You know, you never [think] that one day these flags would be raised for somebody in your family. It's overwhelming," said Mary Anne Guindon, Ashley's aunt.

Residents showed up in full force to the cemetery that evening, along with fellow officers and veterans alike.

The Guindon family also saw an honor and remember flag raised for David Guindon, Ashley's father, who served in a number of branches of the military.

