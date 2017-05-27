Police: Body of swimmer found at bottom of reservoir - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Copy-Police: Body of swimmer found at bottom of reservoir

Posted: Updated:

DOUGLAS, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts say the body of a swimmer was recovered from a reservoir.

Douglas police say officers were notified Saturday afternoon that a female swimmer went underwater and did not surface. A dive team responded and later found the young woman's body at the bottom of the reservoir.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.