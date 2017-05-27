Mostly cloudy tonight. Partly sunny skies return tomorrow

We managed to see some sunshine this afternoon and it looks like if you have outdoor plans tomorrow you should be ok with partly sunny and dry conditions. Shower chances increase as we head into Memorial Day.

Clouds will begin to build back into the region this evening and we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be another cool night as overnight lows drop back into the upper 40s to around 50.



Sunday is looking to be the brightest and warmest day for the Memorial Day Weekend. Under a mixture of sunshine and clouds, temperatures will reach into the middle 70s. Once again there will be the slight chance for a few afternoon sprinkles.



If you can change your plans from Monday to Saturday or Sunday, you may want to do so. Memorial Day Monday is looking a bit unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and a few rounds of scattered showers. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s. There will certainly be some dry weather on Memorial Day, however there are enough downpours that it may affect your outdoor plans.



The rest of the week returns to more seasonable temperatures. Though there are multiple rain chances, there are no complete washouts from big storm systems, rather just some unsettled, scattered shower chances.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.