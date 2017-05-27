Accident sends motorcyclist to the hospital in Ware - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Accident sends motorcyclist to the hospital in Ware

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities in Ware are on scene investigating an accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on West Street.

Ware police told Western Mass News the motorcycle crashed into another vehicle around 7:45 p.m. near the CVS.

Police have released a limited amount of information at this time.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

