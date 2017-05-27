2 pedestrians injured during hit-and-run accident in Westfield

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle that fled northbound Elm Street.

Westfield police told Western Mass News they responded to the accident right after 9 p.m.

When they arrived on scene they discovered that a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old female had been hit.

Both of the victims were transported to separate hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

Residents say speeding is often an issue on the busy street.

An eyewitness told Western Mass News they heard a car race close to the scene and that it's a moment she will never forget.

"A lot of people do speed through here. It was in an instant all you heard was tires screeching then [I heard] a big clunk," said Brianna Lacross of Westfield.

Western Mass News will update this developing story with more information once it becomes available.

