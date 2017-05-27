Westfield police investigate hit-and-run accident

Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle that fled on Elm Street.

The busy road was closed for almost two hours Saturday night.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown, and police say no arrests have been made so far.

Residents say speeding is often an issue on the busy street.

An eyewitness told Western Mass News they heard a car race close to the scene and that it's a moment she will never forget.

"A lot of people do speed through here. It was in an instant all you heard was tires screeching then [I heard] a big clunk," said Brianna Lacross of Westfield.

Western Mass News will update this developing story with more information once it becomes available.

