Rollover crash in Springfield under investigation

There was a rollover crash in Springfield early this morning.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan reports they were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. This was at Boston Road and Harvey Street.

When officers arrived they found a single-vehicle crash.

"It was a rollover accident. Vehicle hit 2 poles," explained Keenan.

The driver did have to be transported to a local hospital. Keenan says they suffered "non-life threatening injuries."

No word what caused the vehicle to crash or if there will be any charges or citations against the driver.

The Springfield Fire Department also assisted police on scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau.

