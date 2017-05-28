Partly sunny and seasonable with a few light sprinkles this afternoon

Today is looking like another decent day overall with a blend of sunshine and clouds. While there is the chance for a few afternoon sprinkles or light showers temperatures should run a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Shower chances increase as we head into Memorial Day.

Today will be the warmest day for the Memorial Day Weekend. Under a mixture of sunshine and clouds, temperatures will reach into the middle 70s. Once again there will be the slight chance for a few afternoon sprinkles or light showers but if you do have outdoor plans I would not cancel them.

There could be a sprinkle or two this evening but otherwise tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and another cool night as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Memorial Day Monday is looking a bit unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and showers are likely. If you have outdoor plans you may want to have a indoor alternative in mind as there could be some down pours in the afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s.



The rest of the week returns to more seasonable temperatures. Though there are multiple rain chances, there are no complete washouts from big storm systems, rather just some unsettled, scattered shower chances.

