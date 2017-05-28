Machete wielding suspect threatens employees at McDonald's in Springfield

A suspect wielding a machete allegedly threatened employees at a McDonald's in Springfield late last night.

Captain Brian Keenan confirmed with Western Mass News they responded to the fast food restaurant at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they learned that a "male" had just broken in.

"An unknown male pushed open the side door at McDonald's on Allen St. He started kicking at the boxes, pushing his way through, and screaming at the employees," explained Captain Keenan.

The suspect then went back to his car and grabbed the weapon.

"(He) got a machete and started swinging it around, threatening employees," noted Captain Keenan.

Before police arrived, he was able to flee the scene in an unknown direction.

Luckily, none of the employees were hurt during the incident.

Police say they are still looking for this "male" suspect, but they have not been able to get a good description of him.

The McDonald's this happened at is located at 1402 Allen Street. It's one that is open 24 hours a day.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.