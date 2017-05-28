Paradise City Arts Festival held in Northampton for the holiday weekend

More than 200 artists have taken over Northampton this Memorial Day weekend for the Paradise City Arts Festival.

This year some new artists will be featured inside some new buildings and as usual there’s plenty of food and music.

Western Mass News went to the Three County Fairgrounds Sunday morning to check out the scene. Here's more on what the festival has planned for this year.

If you’re still looking for something the whole family can do this Memorial Day weekend and you’re into food, music and stunning visuals, then this may be your place, the 23rd annual Paradise City Arts Festival.

Paradise City retired its old arena building this year and introduced 3 new exhibition buildings that are all filled with the work of 250 artists from 20 states, organizers tell Western Mass News.

In the second exhibition building you’ll find the “Birds of Paradise” themed exhibit which also new.

And Linda Post, the director of Paradise City, tells Western Mass that the birds of paradise display takes guests on a “flight of fancy in painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fashion and glass.”

If you’re into music, the festival has plenty of that.

Each afternoon from 12 to 4, a different band will perform on the new soundstage inside the new 10,000 square foot festival dining tent. Today’s performers, Paul Arslanian’s Green Street Trio.

Also inside the dining tent is everyone's favorite...food. And most of it is coming straight from a Pioneer Valley Farm. And we’re told that the menu, all weekend, will have something for everyone with recipes that span the globe.

The gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets for adults are $14 dollars, kids 12 and under are free so is parking and who doesn't love that?

