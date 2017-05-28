Memorial Day events around western Mass.

On Monday, people across the area will pause to remember the men and women who have given their lives while in service to the country.

Here is a list of some of Memorial Day events happening in western Massachusetts:

AGAWAM

The parade is at 10 a.m. at the Middle School. It ends on Main Street. 10:30 a.m. there will be a ceremony at the Veterans Green, if there is rain it will be held at the Middle School auditorium. 1:00 p.m. Department of Veteran’s Services Agawam Memorial Day Service at the Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery (1390 Main Street Agawam)

AMHERST

A parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from the Town Common, followed by a ceremony at War Memorial Pool at approximately 10 a.m.

BELCHERTOWN

8:45 a.m. at South Cemetery a salute to veterans interred Belchertown's South cemetery. Everyone is invited. 10:00 a.m. parade will begin at the town hall and end at the town common. The guest speaker will be retired Chief Master Sergeant John Sullivan of the United States Air Force.

CHICOPEE

The Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Marchers will travel down Exchange Street to Cabot Street, around Bullens Park and will turn left onto Center Street. The parade will then precede around City Hall and up Front Street to the Chicopee Veterans' Memorial Plaza at Chicopee Academy. There will be three stops during the parade to lay wreaths to memorialize the monument at Bullens Park and the second at Chicopee Veterans Service to memorialize Charles Tracy plaque and the third at City Hall to memorialize the Civil War Monument. 11:15 a.m. a ceremony will be held at the Veterans' Plaza on Front Street in front of Chicopee Academy.

EAST LONGMEADOW

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday and will travel from the High School to the flag pole area for a brief ceremony. Then around 11 a.m. marchers head to the rotary at Center Square right by the Town Hall to lay some wreaths. Police tell us depending on the weather the ceremony at the High School may end up inside in the auditorium.

GREENFIELD

A parade will step off from the Middle School parking lot at 10 a.m. Monday and head down Federal Street over to Church Street then to Franklin Street, and finally onto Main Street for a service at the library. Greenfield Police tell us the parade will end at the Veterans' Mall right across from Wilson's Department Store.

HOLYOKE

9:00 a.m. ceremony begins at the War Memorial and will end at Veterans Park. There guest speaker Gerald Healey, former St. Patrick’s Parade committee member and Grand Marshal and a local veteran will honor our fallen heroes.

LUDLOW

The Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street.

NORTHAMPTON

9:30 a.m. parade begins on Florence Park Street and circles down Pine Street to North Maple and back to the center for a ceremony.

WESTFIELD

10:00 a.m. parade will begin down North Elm Street, continue across Great River Bridge onto Elm Street then Broad Street and turn right to the Parker Memorial Park for a ceremony. After the ceremony at Parker Park American Legion 124 will march the route in reverse to the post home on Broad Street for additional ceremonies

WEST SPRINGFIELD

The annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. Parade goers can line the streets along Kings Highway, Elm Street, and Park Ave. A ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. on the Town Common. The Massachusetts Department of Veterans' Services Secretary Francisco Urena will be taking part. According to the town of West Springfield's website, during the ceremony, Gold Star Mother, Tracy Taylor, will be awarded the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty.

If you are an organizer of an event that's not listed, let us know! E-mail tips@westernmassnews.com

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.