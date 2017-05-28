First responders have responded to a report of a head-on collision on Rt. 202 in Shutesbury.

This was just before noon Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend.

State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan tells Western Mass News they have shut down the area to traffic while crews work the scene.

"The road is closed until the victim is removed (from the vehicle)," noted Trooper Sullivan, "It was reported as a head-on collision."

No word yet on the extent of injuries or just how many vehicles were involved.

But Trooper Sullivan did note that an Accident Reconstruction Team had not been called in as of yet and there was also a request made for two flatbed wreckers to the scene. This was at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

EMS personnel were on scene at 12:15 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as new details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

