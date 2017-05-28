Authorities: Pedestrian hit, killed by police cruiser on Cape Cod

A police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian overnight on Cape Cod, State Police say.

Barnstable police Sgt. Jason Laber says the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on state Route 28.

The victim is described as "an adult male."

"Preliminary crash reconstruction indicates the victim was walking in the center of the road and was not at a crosswalk," State Police reported Sunday.

They say the Barnstable officer was responding to a call with the cruiser's lights and siren activated when it hit the man.

Troopers say the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released yet.

State Police are assisting local police with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.