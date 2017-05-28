Ludlow police: Pickup truck fled after hitting child on East St. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ludlow police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on 397 East Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Bellanger a child rode a "type of big wheel" into the road around 4:40 p.m. and was hit by a pickup truck.

Police say they are now looking for a grey pickup truck that fled the scene.

The child appeared to only have minor cuts and bruises from the accident and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

Anyone with information should call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

