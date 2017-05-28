Ludlow police: Pickup truck fled after hitting child on East St.

Ludlow police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on 397 East Street Sunday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Bellanger a child rode a "type of big wheel" into the road around 4:40 p.m. and was hit by a pickup truck.
Police say they are now looking for a grey pickup truck that fled the scene.
The child appeared to only have minor cuts and bruises from the accident and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Anyone with information should call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.