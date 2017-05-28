Friends and family gather in support of missing Jo Ringer

Investigators are still searching for missing Clarksburg woman, Joanne Ringer.

On Sunday, her friends and family gathered around in order to support one another during this challenging time in their lives.

Joanne, also known as 'Jo' was last seen on March 2; her disappearance has been ruled as a homicide investigation.

Her late husband Chad Reidy is the sole suspect in the case.

Reidy's ex-girlfriend Laura Reily is being charged with misleading police during this investigation.

Although there is no update on ringer's disappearance, her family is asking that anyone with any information come forward.

Ringer's friends gathered around scrapbooks looking at old pictures of Ringer and her daughter Savannah.

They even made a cake using Jo's special recipe.

"A lot of us didn't even know each other previously, before Jo went missing. That is the magic that Jo has, she can bring together people like this that love her," said Jo's friend, Teigh Brown.

Anyone with information on Jo Ringer is asked to contact Halos Investigators by calling their anonymous tip line at 803-599-4256.

