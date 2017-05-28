Memorial Day service held in Belchertown

The brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country were honored in Belchertown on Sunday.

The Belchertown Veterans Council held the event at Quabbin Park where many gathered to take part in the town’s annual Memorial Day events.

“It feels important to be here and to recognize the sacrifices that were made by so many people,” said Peter Pierce of Salisbury.

Those of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and others helped contribute to make the memorial service possible.

