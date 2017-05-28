Mostly cloudy tonight. A wet and cool Memorial Day

While we did not see very much sun this afternoon it still turned out to be a decent Sunday with mainly dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. It looks like it's going to turn wet and cooler as we head into Memorial Day.

There could be a sprinkle or two this evening but otherwise tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and another cool night as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Memorial Day Monday is looking a bit unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and showers are likely. We could see some down pours and even a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. If you are heading to any Memorial Day ceremonies make sure to take an umbrella and possibly a light jacket. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s..



The rest of the week returns to more seasonable temperatures. Though there are multiple rain chances, there are no complete washouts from big storm systems, rather just some unsettled, scattered shower chances.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.