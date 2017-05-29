Damp, cool Memorial Day with showers

It will be a cloudy and cool Memorial Day with scattered showers and periods of mainly light rain. The wettest part of the day will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's. There may even be a rumble of thunder as well.

The rest of the week returns to more seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will stay mainly in the 70's. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon or evening. Wednesday will be a bit brighter and warmer with the chance for more showers and a few storms in the afternoon as well. Thursday is looking drier with sunshine and will likely be the pick of the week.

