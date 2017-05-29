Springfield police investigate report of shots fired

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired on Florida Street.

Police responded to Florida Street around 8:40 Sunday night after a shot-spotter was activated in the area.

When officers arrived, they recovered shell casings to both a ".40 caliber weapon and a .22 caliber."

Police tell Western Mass News that nobody was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.