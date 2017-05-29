Springfield police investigate report of shots fired - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police investigate report of shots fired

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired on Florida Street.

Police responded to Florida Street around 8:40 Sunday night after a shot-spotter was activated in the area.

When officers arrived, they recovered shell casings to both a ".40 caliber weapon and a .22 caliber."

Police tell Western Mass News that nobody was injured and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.