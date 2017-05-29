Thieves caught on camera during car break at the Rumbleseat in Chicopee

Take a look! This is surveillance video of a car break at the Rumbleseat in Chicopee. Can you identify these two suspects?

The Chicopee Police Department is asking for your help!

If you recognize either of them or both of them, contact the Chicopee Detective Bureau at 413-594-1730.

Officer Mike Wilk reports the 2 suspects broke into a vehicle and stole items from inside.

