Memorial Day: What's closed today and what's still open - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Memorial Day: What's closed today and what's still open

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

On this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's closed today for the holiday, as well as establishments that are still open. 


State and Federal Courts: Closed

Post Offices: Closed

Town Offices, City Offices, Schools, and Libraries: All Closed

Springfield National Armory Historic Site: Open

State Parks: Open

Malls, Restaurants, Theaters, and Stores: Most are Open Today, hours may be modified though, list below.  

Public Transit:  PVTA - here's a list of schedule changes due to Memorial Day ceremonies: http://www.pvta.com/info2.php
                       FRTA - No Service Today
                       BRTA - No Service Today
      

Here's the current Theater & Mall Hours 

Holyoke Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary. 
Eastfield Mall - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store hours may vary.
Hampshire Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary. 
Lee Premium Outlets - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. 

Cinemark in West Springfield (formerly the Rave Cinemas) - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m. 
Cinemark at the Eastfield Mall -  Movies all day, last one starts at 10:45 p.m. 
Cinemark at the Hadley Mall - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.