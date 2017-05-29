Memorial Day: What's closed today and what's still open

On this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's closed today for the holiday, as well as establishments that are still open.
State and Federal Courts: Closed
Post Offices: Closed
Town Offices, City Offices, Schools, and Libraries: All Closed
Springfield National Armory Historic Site: Open
State Parks: Open
Malls, Restaurants, Theaters, and Stores: Most are Open Today, hours may be modified though, list below.
Public Transit: PVTA - here's a list of schedule changes due to Memorial Day ceremonies: http://www.pvta.com/info2.php
FRTA - No Service Today
BRTA - No Service Today
Here's the current Theater & Mall Hours
Holyoke Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary.
Eastfield Mall - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store hours may vary.
Hampshire Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary.
Lee Premium Outlets - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cinemark in West Springfield (formerly the Rave Cinemas) - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m.
Cinemark at the Eastfield Mall - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:45 p.m.
Cinemark at the Hadley Mall - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m.
