Memorial Day: What's closed today and what's still open

On this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's closed today for the holiday, as well as establishments that are still open.



State and Federal Courts: Closed

Post Offices: Closed

Town Offices, City Offices, Schools, and Libraries: All Closed

Springfield National Armory Historic Site: Open

State Parks: Open

Malls, Restaurants, Theaters, and Stores: Most are Open Today, hours may be modified though, list below.

Public Transit: PVTA - here's a list of schedule changes due to Memorial Day ceremonies: http://www.pvta.com/info2.php

FRTA - No Service Today

BRTA - No Service Today



Here's the current Theater & Mall Hours

Holyoke Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary.

Eastfield Mall - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store hours may vary.

Hampshire Mall - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Department Store & Restaurant hours may vary.

Lee Premium Outlets - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cinemark in West Springfield (formerly the Rave Cinemas) - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m.

Cinemark at the Eastfield Mall - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:45 p.m.

Cinemark at the Hadley Mall - Movies all day, last one starts at 10:30 p.m.

