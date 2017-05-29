Memorial Day ceremonies held across western Mass.

As we honor our fallen men and women today who sacrificed their lives for this country, Western Mass News is covering a number of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades today.

Our first stop...Ludlow.

It's going to take a little more than rain drops to stop this community from honoring their veterans today on their town streets.

It was a loyal turnout this morning for their annual Memorial Day parade.

While other cities and towns cancelled in advance, the rain held off, as residents stood on sidewalks with their hands held high to pay tribute to the fallen heroes before them.

The sights and sounds of the Ludlow Memorial Day parade ( national anthem was played, and rifle shots fired)....For many cities and towns, the parade was up in the air with rain showers in the forecast, but they held off long enough for hundreds to show their appreciation.

"It is an emotional feeling for some of us, for those who served, and know people who were killed in action," explains Eric Segundo, director of Veterans' Service in Ludlow.

Agawam, Belchertown, Chicopee and Holyoke all changed their parade plans today, Segundo says the effort to keep theirs on was rewarded by the turnout.

"The turnout is outstanding, rain or shine, they were going to come out anyway. This is an opportunity again to honor our fallen," notes Segundo.

No school for kids today and parents and grandparents alike say that gives them a chance to not only participate, but to learn what this day truly means.

"His brother is a boy scout, he's marching today, so it is important that they realize what this is all about..," says Ron Almeida from Ludlow.

A veteran himself, Almeida brought his grandson river to the parade today, and tells Western Mass News it is a moment like this where kids can understand the impact the fallen have truly had.

"This is about all those who gave their lives, so we could be standing here talking now," adds Almeida.

As residents showed their support from the sidewalks and balconies, for many it is a decades long tradition that carries on from generation to generation.

For others, its a first glimpse into the sacrifices the fallen made to fight for the freedom we have today… it's a day of honor.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.