Rollover crash in Chicopee on Granby Rd.

Emergency personnel are on scene of a rollover crash on Granby Road in Chicopee this afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk says they were called to the scene just after noon Monday.

"Granby Rd from the bridge up to Lawrence Rd is closed right now...," he explained.

Luckily there were no serious injuries.

Police and Fire crews are working to clear the scene now.

"Fire Department personnel needed to use the Jaws of Life to assist the passenger of one vehicle to get out," added Wilk.

The crash remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.