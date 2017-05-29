2 men face fireworks, gun charges after neighbors complain of loud music

A CT man and a man from Holyoke are under arrest on numerous charges after Springfield Police received a call about "extremely loud music" be played in the area of Redlands St.

Johran Bermudez, 29, from Hartford, CT and Louis Serrano, 23, from Holyoke were taken into custody early Monday morning.

Sgt. John Delaney reports they were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. Memorial Day.

"Officer Dean Fay was dispatched to the area of Redlands Street for a car emanating extremely loud music. The loud music was keeping the neighborhood up," explained Delaney.

When the officer got to Redlands St. with his windows down, Delaney says he could tell why the neighbors were complaining.

"...As soon as he hit the street he could hear the music blasting."

So the officer pulled over the grey Honda Accord with CT plates before it was able to leave the area to issue a violation. But it was more than just a violation that police would issue.

"As the officer approached car he could see a large package of fireworks on the rear seat along with a bottle of Hennessey on the front seat," explained Delaney.

There were 2 men inside the Honda. The officer investigated and discovered that the driver, allegedly Bermudez, didn't have a driver's license.

"The officer could see that somebody had just adjusted the center console on the car and called for back-up," added Delaney.

When back-up arrived, police discovered a weapon inside the console of the car.

"The officers found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun that was loaded inside the console that was loaded. The handgun was reported stolen in Hartford, Connecticut," noted Delaney.

Both Bermudez and Serrano were arrested on scene.

Bermudez has been charged with Loud Music, No License, Possession of Open Container, Possession of Fireworks, Possession of Firearm With No License, Possession of Ammo, and Receiving Stolen Handgun.

Serrano is looking at these following charges: Open Container, Possession of Fireworks, Possession of Firearm Without a License, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Ammo, and Receiving Stolen Firearm.

The pair is expected to face arraignment in Springfield District Court on Tuesday.

