Springfield man arrested and charged after shots fired on Florida St.

Springfield Police have arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly was one of two people who fled the scene after shots were fired on Florida Street late Sunday night.

Charles Brown, 19, from Springfield is facing 2 charges including Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

Sgt. John Delaney reports the "Shot Spotter" was activated at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the area of 80 Florida Street for "shots just being fired."

While police were responding to the scene, a call came in to authorities.

"911 calls came in that two subjects were running from the scene of the shots fired through the Cathedral Hill properties toward Lincoln Street," explained Delaney.

When police arrived they secured the area. The suspects matching the description on Lincoln St. were quickly spotted.

"As the officers approached one of the suspects, (they) fled towards Magazine Street," said Delaney.

That's when a chase ensued.

"Officers Marcuz Hernandez and Chad Joseph began a foot pursuit of the armed individual through Magazine Park towards Bay Street," noted Delaney, "The officers located the wanted individual hiding under a car near 28 Bay Street."

The suspect was Charles Brown police say and they disarmed him without incident.

"... Recovered was a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun," Delaney reports adding," Back at the scene of the shots fired the officers recovered 13 spent .40 caliber shell casings."

Brown is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.